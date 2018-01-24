The President's Excellence in Advising Award (PEA) is designed to recognize excellence in academic advising by faculty and/or staff. Each year up to two individuals and one team will be acknowledged and will receive a cash award of $1,000 (individual) or $5,000 (teams).



To submit a nomination, please see OP 10.16 which provides a list of required materials including a personal statement and recommendation letters. Application packets must be submitted in hard copy by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1st to:



2018 President’s Excellence in Academic Advising Awards

c/o Kacey Marshall, CARS – Advising Workgroup

National Wind Institute, room 106A

MS: 3155



Nominations will be reviewed by a committee comprised of members of the Committee for Advising, Retention, and Success (CARS). The review committee will refer to the rubrics provided in OP 10.16 as guidelines for the review process and will make recommendations to the Provost and Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs who will choose the award winners. Please note that in the past successful applications have addressed the ways in which the advisor goes above and beyond to serve students and the Texas Tech community.



For additional information on the PEA process, please refer to OP 10.16 or contact Kacey Marshall at kacey.marshall@ttu.edu.

