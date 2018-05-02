The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a 3-week regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation.

Application: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/vpr/research-park/prototype-build/nsf-icorps.php Contact: Weston.Waldo@ttu.edu

I-Corps Informational Workshop: February 12th

Event Dates: February 19th & March 9th

Place: Innovation Hub at Research Park

3911 4th St., Lubbock, Texas 79415 Posted:

2/5/2018



Originator:

Weston Waldo



Email:

weston.waldo@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUIHRP





Categories

Research

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

