Position Description:
Student Assistant oversees the day-to-day technical operations (IT) for the SOAR department (including TSI, PADR, SI, and the Learning Center). The student assistant is responsible for a variety of technical and programming functions. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained.
Major/Essential Functions:
· Strong Front-End Development in (Javascript, HTML5, CSS3) under the direction and supervision of the department programmed.
· Provide IT assistance to SOAR staff
· Responsible for upkeep of “How-To” documentation
· Printer installation and maintenance
· Update department website as needed (Omni Update)
· Data Entry for database
· Other duties as assigned
Required Qualifications:
· Must have 3.0 GPA or higher
· Must have completed at least 30 credit hours
· Must have received “A” grade for Computer Science courses
· Previous IT Networking knowledge (preferred)
PLEASE CONTACT: Patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu for application.