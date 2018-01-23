Position Description:

Student Assistant oversees the day-to-day technical operations (IT) for the SOAR department (including TSI, PADR, SI, and the Learning Center). The student assistant is responsible for a variety of technical and programming functions. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained.

Major/Essential Functions:

· Strong Front-End Development in (Javascript, HTML5, CSS3) under the direction and supervision of the department programmed.

· Provide IT assistance to SOAR staff

· Responsible for upkeep of “How-To” documentation

· Printer installation and maintenance

· Update department website as needed (Omni Update)

· Data Entry for database

· Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

· Must have 3.0 GPA or higher

· Must have completed at least 30 credit hours

· Must have received “A” grade for Computer Science courses

· Previous IT Networking knowledge (preferred)



