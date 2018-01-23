TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Undergraduate CS Student Assistant Needed!

Position Description: 

Student Assistant oversees the day-to-day technical operations (IT) for the SOAR department (including TSI, PADR, SI, and the Learning Center). The student assistant is responsible for a variety of technical and programming functions. Work is performed under general supervision with evaluation based on results obtained. 

Major/Essential Functions: 

· Strong Front-End Development in (Javascript, HTML5, CSS3) under the direction and supervision of the department programmed. 

· Provide IT assistance to SOAR staff 

· Responsible for upkeep of “How-To” documentation 

· Printer installation and maintenance 

· Update department website as needed (Omni Update) 

· Data Entry for database 

· Other duties as assigned 

Required Qualifications: 

· Must have 3.0 GPA or higher 

· Must have completed at least 30 credit hours 

· Must have received “A” grade for Computer Science courses 

· Previous IT Networking knowledge (preferred)

PLEASE CONTACT:  Patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu for application.
Posted:
1/23/2018

Originator:
Patrick Bohn

Email:
patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


Categories