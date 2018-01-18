We are interested in personal and environmental factors that relate to drinking and substance use behaviors in college students.

Participants between the ages of 18 and 25 will be asked to complete an online Qualtrics survey of several psychological measures, and upon completion, will be entered into a drawing to win a $20 Amazon gift card . If interested, please send your contact information to molin.shi@ttu.edu, indicating that you would like to participate.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University (IRB approved #2017-82). It is directed by Dr. Andrew K. Littlefield, who can be reached at andrew.littlefield@ttu.edu.