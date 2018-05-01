TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Harlem Globetrotters hit the arena court February 5!
Give your family tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters and be rewarded with lifelong memories.

It’s a game. It’s a show. IT’S A GO! The Original Harlem Globetrotters are on an all-new, action-packed, star-studded Amazing Feats of Basketball tour – and they’re headed your way. You’ll witness basketball artistry. Ball-handling wizardry. Crowd-pleasing, fun-for-the-whole-family athletic extravaganza!

Tickets are available now through www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock Select-a-Seat outlets.

For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
1/5/2018

Cindy Harper

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu

United Spirit Arena


