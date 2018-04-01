THA 4335 & 5335 TOPICS IN DESIGN/TECHNOLOGY: CRAFTING COSTUMES Taught by Visiting Professor Leigh Anne Crandall This class is an introduction to craft materials for costume design and construction. Potential craft materials will include thermoplastic, felts, adhesives, fabric paints, fabric dyes, muslin, latex and Fosshape/Wonder?ex/Worbla. We will also explore the alteration of existing garments into newly purposed garments. Our goal will be to use both new and tried and true methods of costume craft construction.

