PSY 5001-33: Psychosomatic Processes, taught by Dr. Molly Ireland (Department of Psychological Sciences), is a new graduate-level seminar on how mental health and social processes influence physical health, and vice versa. The class will be taught from a social-personality psychology perspective, but readings will be drawn from diverse fields, including epidemiology, computer science, health communication, counseling psychology, and clinical psychology, among others. Major topics will include psychoneuroimmunology, placebo effects, mass psychogenic illness, social support, and linguistic indicators of physical and mental health. The main weekly assignments will be readings, discussion questions, and small independent research projects. Other requirements include two take-home essay exams and one term paper. There are no prerequisites, and students from within and outside of Psychological Sciences are encouraged to enroll. Please e-mail Dr. Ireland (

) with any questions about the class.