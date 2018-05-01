This course is intended to familiarize students who are not environmental specialists with relevant facts and analyses on this recent environmentalism evolution. This course explores the growing globalization of social, political and economic activities in the context of domestic and international sustainability programs at all levels of society, economics, and society. And, as sustainability has become a fundamental component of the new global playing field (think not just “greening,” but climate, energy, water, toxins, food, health, land use, urban planning, transportation, public agencies, private industry, and non-profits), this course requires student to critically assess the implications of sustainability from both theoretical and practical standpoints. The course is open to students of all disciplines.