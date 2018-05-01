This course explores the foundations of the environmental justice movement, current and emerging issues, and the application of Environmental Justice (EJ) analysis to environmental policy and planning. During the semester, we will examine claims made by traditionally and currently politically underrepresented groups (domestic and international) in the context of environmental policymaking as well as civil society responses that have been used to address perceived inequity and injustice. While most of the course will focus on the United States, attention will be given to international issues and perspectives (i.e. eco-terrorism, eco-slavery, eco-gentrification, climate-justice, etc.). This course requires students to engage in critical assessments of the implications of environmental in/justice from both theoretical and practical standpoints. The course is open to students of all disciplines.