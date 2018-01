Topics include multivariate data visualization, basic concepts in ordination, principal component analysis, correspondence analysis, cluster analysis, canonical correlations, and multivariate scaling. Emphasis is placed on practical applications in R of multivariate techniques to a variety of examples in environmental sciences. Posted:

1/4/2018



Originator:

Rodica Gelca



Email:

rodica.gelca@ttu.edu



Department:

Mathematics and Statistics





