Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM Conference designed for girls 6th through 9th grade and their parents. The program's purpose is to help young girls discover realistic STEM careers and pathways to education, and equip parents to be an encouraging and reinforcing part of the process. All parents are encouraged to attend, however, if the students want to come alone, with their friends or a teacher, that's great, too! During registration, students will be able to select their top choices for workshops. Any adult attending with the student will be participating in the adult program, and will also need to register.

Feel free to visit our website for more information: www.stem.ttu.edu/techsavvy. Registration is now open for the event on Texas Tech Campus on Saturday, February 17! There is a limited number of seats available, so register soon! If you are interested in bringing a group of students from your school, please contact Jessica at Jessica.spott@ttu.edu.