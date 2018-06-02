The Etiquette Dinner is designed to be a low-pressure, interactive event to learn about proper dining etiquette. Business casual dress is recommended, but not required.
The event will be on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Check-in will begin at 5:00 pm and the program will begin promptly at 5:30 pm. The Etiquette Dinner is offered only once a semester so register now!
Please register for this event through your Hire Red Raiders
account. For more information, please feel free to email Ashley Penner
or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210!