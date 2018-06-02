The Etiquette Dinner is designed to be a low-pressure, interactive event to learn about proper dining etiquette. Business casual dress is recommended, but not required.





The event will be on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Check-in will begin at 5:00 pm and the program will begin promptly at 5:30 pm. The Etiquette Dinner is offered only once a semester so register now!



