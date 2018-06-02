TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Spring 2018 Etiquette Dinner
The Etiquette Dinner is designed to be a low-pressure, interactive event to learn about proper dining etiquette. Business casual dress is recommended, but not required. 

The event will be on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Check-in will begin at 5:00 pm and the program will begin promptly at 5:30 pm. The Etiquette Dinner is offered only once a semester so register now!

Please register for this event through your Hire Red Raiders account. For more information, please feel free to email Ashley Penner or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210!
Posted:
1/15/2018

Originator:
Ashley Penner

Email:
ashley.penner@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2018

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories