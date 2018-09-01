Graduate Seminar: ENTX 6115-004 (CRN: 51013)

Seminar class is topical and will focus on different threats and their countermeasures such as personnel protective clothing, equipment, etc. There will be opportunity to have hands-on experience on how protective materials are used to counter toxic spills, such as cotton for oil sorption. Seminar class is topical and will focus on different threats and their countermeasures such as personnel protective clothing, equipment, etc. There will be opportunity to have hands-on experience on how protective materials are used to counter toxic spills, such as cotton for oil sorption.

The course will help to fulfill research and/or seminar course requirements for students in science, engineering and agricultural science disciplines.

Class Timing: Weekly Thursdays, 2:00 to 2:50 PM, Spring 2018 Term Theater Classroom, Bldg 555, REESE CAMPUS Posted:

1/9/2018



Originator:

SESHADRI S Ramkumar



Email:

s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst of Environ and Human Health





Categories

Academic

