TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
MLK Day of Service and Civic Engagement Symposium
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Civic Engagement Symposium sponsored by University Student Housing will be held on January 15th from 9:00 am. to 3:00 pm. Times are subject to change slightly due to the service projects available. The service project will occur off campus and will be followed by a symposium on campus about civic engagement. To reserve your spot, limited spots are available, please contact Resident Life Coordinator for Civic Engagement and Outreach, Paige Muehlenkamp at paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu .
Posted:
1/9/2018

Originator:
Paige Muehlenkamp

Email:
paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


Categories