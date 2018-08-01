*We are looking for Type 1 Diabetics! *

We are looking for adults between 18 - 45 years old who have been diagnosed with T1D (Type 1 Diabetes) to participate in our study. We will ask you questions to understand the perception of your life. Research participation is completely confidential. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Janice Cho at janice.cho@ttu.edu or marilda.oviedo@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.