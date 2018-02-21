In this class, we'll look at some of the factors that make weather in West Texas so varied and unusual. We'll explore how severe weather is defined, the ingredients necessary for severe weather to occur, and the role storm-spotters play in the weather-warning process. Real-world examples of severe weather events will also be shown, allowing participants to practice their "chasing skills". we;ll keep the discussion non-technical yet informative and fun!

Wednesday, February 21st, 2018

5:30-7:00pm

Fee: $15

Location: Texas Tech Plaza

Instructor: Derrick "D.G." Ginter

