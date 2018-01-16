The University Career Center will host a Major Selection & Career Planning Day on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Chitwood/Weymouth Residence Hall and at the University Career Center.

Confused about your major?

Feeling the pressure to make a decision?

Stop by the University Career Center so we can help you explore potential majors and career paths. We will have hot chocolate and cookies, too! No appointment necessary during that time frame. Come with your questions or concerns. Our professional counselors will be happy to assist you!

