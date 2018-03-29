|
The statistics are alarming! 36 million Americans have hearing loss - this includes 17% of our adult population. Unfortunately, only 20% of those individuals who might benefit from treatment actually seek help; most tend to delay treatment until they cannon communicate even in the best of listening situations. This course's objective is to give an overview of the history, present, and future of hearing loss and hearing devices.
- Thursday, March 29th, 2018
- 2:00-3:30pm
- Fee: $15
- Location: Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX, 79410
- Instructor: Arica Black
If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
|Posted:
1/8/2018
Originator:
Matthew Coffern
Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2018
Location:
Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79410
Categories