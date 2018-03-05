OLLI Presents "Wine Savvy - What To Drink & How To Shop" May 3rd at 6:00pm

Is there any challenge more intimidating than navigating through dozens of grape varietals with perplexing labels and wide-ranging prices to find the right wine at the right value? If this describes your wine pilgrimage, this tasting dinner and seminar is designed just for you. The four-course wine pairing menu and lively discussion will provide you with great insight in discovering wines you like, selecting wines by occasion and, most importantly, how to become a savvy wine buyer.

Thursday, May 3rd, 2018

6:00-8:30pm

Fee: $45

Location: Skyviews Restaurant, Top Floor, Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX, 79410 If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

