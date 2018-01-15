TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
*******STEM MBA*****STEM MBA****STEM MBA*****STEM MBA********
It's not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in one year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st. 
 
  • Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
  • Improve your leadership and managerial skills
  • Provide the business skills needed to be successful in management and/or leadership roles
  • Waivers for GRE/GMAT may apply to some
Got questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or set up an appointment by emailing Cristina.sierra@ttu.edu Visit us here and follow us on Instagram-rawls_stem_mba
 
Posted:
1/15/2018

Originator:
Cristina Sierra

Email:
cristina.sierra@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


Categories