It's not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in one year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st. Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries

Improve your leadership and managerial skills

Provide the business skills needed to be successful in management and/or leadership roles

Waivers for GRE/GMAT may apply to some Got questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or set up an appointment by emailing Cristina.sierra@ttu.edu Visit us here and follow us on Instagram-rawls_stem_mba Posted:

1/15/2018



Originator:

Cristina Sierra



Email:

cristina.sierra@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Academic

