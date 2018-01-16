|
University Advising and The Learning Center are collaborating to bring you FREE hot cocoa and snacks, as well as some academic tips for a hot start to the Spring 2018 semester! Come and go as you please, stop by for goal-setting and time management with professional and student staff and learn about the services we have to offer! Available to currently enrolled undergraduate students at Texas Tech University.
|Posted:
1/15/2018
Originator:
Alicia Rosas
Email:
alicia.n.rosas@ttu.edu
Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/16/2018
Location:
Room 80 Holden Hall
Categories