University Advising and The Learning Center are collaborating to bring you FREE hot cocoa and snacks, as well as some academic tips for a hot start to the Spring 2018 semester! Come and go as you please, stop by for goal-setting and time management with professional and student staff and learn about the services we have to offer! Available to currently enrolled undergraduate students at Texas Tech University.

Posted:

1/15/2018



Originator:

Alicia Rosas



Email:

alicia.n.rosas@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/16/2018



Location:

Room 80 Holden Hall



