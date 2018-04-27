Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual traditions. Registered student organizations, individuals, faculty, and staff are invited to come and celebrate Arbor Day, on April 27, in Memorial Circle.

Planting spaces are limited, so sign up as soon as possible.



Student Organizations requesting a spot at Arbor Day must be registered and in good standing with the Center for Campus Life.



Campus departments may also request a planting space.

The registration form can be found at sub.ttu.edu.



The deadline to register is April 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm.



For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu



Please contact Troy Pike, troy.pike@ttu.edu or the Student Activities office, (806)742-4708, with any questions.