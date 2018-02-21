TTU HomeTechAnnounce

In this class, we'll look at some of the factors that make weather in West Texas so varied and unusual. We'll explore how severe weather is defined, the ingredients necessary for severe weather to occur, and the role storm-spotters play in the weather-warning process. Real-world examples of severe weather events will also be shown, allowing participants to practice their "chasing skills". we;ll keep the discussion non-technical yet informative and fun! 

  • Wednesday, February 21st, 2018
  • 5:30-7:00pm
  • Fee: $15
  • Location: Texas Tech Plaza
  • Instructor: Derrick "D.G." Ginter     

 

If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu
