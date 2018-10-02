You are invited to submit a proposal to share your experience and expertise with attendees participating in the United Future Leaders Ambassador program at the 2018 UFL Ambassador Conference. Our goal is for those in attendance to experience a hands-on, informative and inspirational leadership development session.

The conference attracts approximately 75 attendees, consisting of youth and adults who are actively participating in UFL programming. Past attendees have expressed an eagerness to implement what they have learned from the sessions.





Proposals for the 2018 Conference must contain the following criteria:

Interactive Activity

Workshop Style

Must be facilitated within the time frame Proposal Submission Timeline





Submission process opens: January 5, 2018

Submission process closes: January 19, 2018

Notification of acceptance/rejection: January 24, 2018

Submission of Session Handouts for printing: February 2, 2018

Conference presentation date: February 10, 2018





Logistics





Each session will last 50 minutes and we encourage you to leave time at the end for questions. There are youth and adult sessions. Adults will consist of youth practitioners or parents. The conference will be at the TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center with tables, chairs and audio-visual. Presenters should anticipate an audience size of approximately 30-60 people in the session and should design their presentation style with the facility logistics in mind.





Description of Conference Sessions





Building Resiliency with Your Children (Adult Sessions)





Proposals in this session will highlight best practices and adaptable approaches to helping parents build resiliency with their adolescent children. This presentation should allow parents to acquire or enhance knowledge in one or more of the following: peer pressure, bullying, self-esteem, attitude.





Creating Environments of Success (Youth Sessions)





Proposals in this sessions will highlight best practices and adaptable approaches to helping youth navigate through the stages of adolescence. This presentation should allow youth to acquire or enhance skills in one or more of the following: peer pressure, bullying, self-esteem, attitude





Proposal submissions should include the following



