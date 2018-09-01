The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with TTU eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will upgrade Blackboard to a newer, more robust version on Friday, January 12th, starting at 12:00 am and lasting no more than 24 hours, but we anticipate this maintenance will be completed in 12 hours. TTU Blackboard services will be unavailable to customers during this timeframe. The list below are highlights of the new features and enhancements this upgrade will bring:



• Improved grading with rubrics - When grading with rubrics, the grader can now save feedback and the content will remain saved when changing the rubric's view from in-line to full screen.

• Crocodoc to New Box View Update - Instructors grading assignments can view documents in-line and annotate the document to provide feedback for students.

• Grade display standardization - This change standardizes areas of Blackboard Learn where users access grades. Now, all gradebook columns (online and downloads) and My Grades support up to five decimal points, aren't rounded, and are consistent for all display types (score, percentage, letter grade).

• More efficient Grade Center cleanup - Instructors can now more easily clean up their grade books by deleting multiple columns at once.



We have collaborated with colleges and areas to select the best possible time for this semi-annual maintenance, resulting in the least amount of impact to instruction and semester preparation. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.



