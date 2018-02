The annual staff evaluation season is soon approaching!

The annual evaluation period ends on February 28, and all staff performance evaluations will be due on April 15.

HR Talent Management is offering several ePM Training sessions over the next several weeks. This training is for any supervisors and/or their proxies who have not yet attended ePM Training, or would like a refresher.

Please login to Sum Total to view available training dates/times and register for training.