Need help with the electronic Performance Management (ePM) System?

HR Talent Management is offering ePM clinics.  This is an excellent opportunity for supervisors or proxies to access the ePM system and receive hands on assistance as they complete self-assessments, position descriptions or evaluations. 

Human Resources staff members will be available during clinic hours to assist with questions and / or problems users may be experiencing.   The clinics will be hosted on a come-and-go basis, and computers will be available for users.

The ePM clinics are not formal training classes for new users.  If you are seeking a formal initial training class, please log in to Sum Total to view and sign-up for an available class. 

The clinics will be held at the Doak Conference Center, Room 155 on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 21, 2018                   2:00PM -4:00PM

Friday, February 23, 2018                            3:00PM - 5:00PM

Thursday, March 22, 2018                           10:00AM - 12:00PM

Wednesday, April 04, 2018                         10:00AM - 12:00PM

Monday, April 09, 2018                                9:00AM - 11:00AM

Wednesday, April 11, 2018                         10:00AM - 12:00PM
Posted:
2/6/2018

Originator:
Sandra Garza

Email:
sandra.garza@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


