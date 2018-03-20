HR Talent Management is offering ePM clinics. This is an excellent opportunity for supervisors or proxies to access the ePM system and receive hands on assistance as they complete self-assessments, position descriptions or evaluations.

Human Resources staff members will be available during clinic hours to assist with questions and / or problems users may be experiencing. The clinics will be hosted on a come-and-go basis, and computers will be available for users.

The ePM clinics are not formal training classes for new users. If you are seeking a formal initial training class, please log in to Sum Total to view and sign-up for an available class.

The clinics will be held at the Doak Conference Center, Room 155 on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 2:00PM -4:00PM

Friday, February 23, 2018 3:00PM - 5:00PM

Thursday, March 22, 2018 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Monday, April 09, 2018 9:00AM - 11:00AM

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:00AM - 12:00PM







