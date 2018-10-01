TTU faculty, staff and students:

Do you have time to take our short three-minute survey about textbooks and supplemental readings used for your courses? The Library is looking at ways to make it easier for you to get your class materials. You can take the survey here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TTU_Course_Materials

We appreciate your feedback!

Texas Tech University Libraries, User Experience

libraries.ux@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board of Texas Tech University.