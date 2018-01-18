GLEAMM SPARK FUND CALL FOR PROPOSALS #4

Next generation hardware and software design, and intelligent micro-grid components

This RFP focuses on the research, development, testing, evaluation and subsequent deployment of Intelligent/self-healing and resilient renewable energy system components for micro grids. The effort must include at least one of the following attributes: sensing, information management, control, status-of-platform-health reporting, and active/passive surface modification to optimize performance of the microgrid functions or system engineering and controls across a spectrum of environmental conditions and stress.

In addition, proposals will be judged on applicability to renewable energy systems, and transferability/applicability to dual-use civil and military aviation applications.