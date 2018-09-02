Spring 2018 SHRM-CPSM and SHRM-SCPSM Certification Preparation Courses Sessions will be held at the Texas Tech Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 9th, February 23rd, March 9th, March 23rd, April 13th, and April 27th The SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP certification preparation course is designed primarily for individuals seeking credentials that focus on identifying and testing the knowledge and practical real-life experiences HR professionals around the world need to excel in their careers today. Earning your SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential establishes you as a recognized expert in the HR field. This intensive program combines expert instruction with the 2017 SHRM Learning System, so you will learn faster, retain more knowledge and stay on track as you prepare for the exam. For more information on these credentials visit www.SHRMCertification.org. Who Should Attend? HR professionals qualified under SHRM requirements for SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certification who are preparing for the exam. Information on the qualifications necessary to take the certificate exams can be found at: http://www.shrm.org/certification/apply/eligibilitycriteria/pages/default.aspx

Individuals who want advanced education and training for a successful HR career.

HR professionals wanting a broader education or to update their HR knowledge.

HR professionals who want to enhance their marketability by gaining current HR knowledge. Certification Prep Course Topics Include: HR Competencies Leadership & Navigation

Ethical Practice

Relationship Management

Global & Cultural Effectiveness

Communication

Business Acumen

Consultation

Critical Evaluation People HR Strategic Planning

Talent Acquistion

Employee Engagement & Retention

Learning & Development

Total Rewards Organization Structure of the HR Function

Organizational Effectiveness & Development

Workforce Management

Employee and Labor Relations

Technology Management Workforce HR in the Global Context

Diversity & Inclusion

Risk Management

Corporate Social Responsibility

Employment Law & Regulations (U.S. only)

1/16/2018



Stephanie Rincon



stephanie.rincon@ttu.edu



Bachelor of University Studies



Event Date: 2/9/2018



Texas Tech Club



