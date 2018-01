Please join Dr Christopher Smith, Professor & Chair of Musicology and graduate students from Musicology, Carrie Evans and Justin Glosson as they discuss strategies for incorporating gaming in the classroom through courses such as the new “Music & Video Games” elective and “Musicologists’ Creed” Honors course.

To register for this workshop, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

1/11/2018



Originator:

Kerri Pike



Email:

kerri.pike@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2018



Location:

TLPDC 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center