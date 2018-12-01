|
Going to cheer the Red Raider Basketball teams on to victory? Make sure you have paid your Spring 2018 Athletic Fee before you attend the games! Red Raiders can check their current fees by visiting Raiderlink.ttu.edu and viewing their e-bill.
If you are a graduate student (depending on the program), TTUHSC student, a student of Texas Tech School of Law, a university employee that is also a student (TAs/RAs), or a student teacher your fee may have been waived. If your Athletic fee was waived and you want to attend athletic events, you may either complete an Elect to Pay form at the link below or purchase individual tickets through the ticket office. Wreck’em Tech and Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
Elect to Pay form
www.raidercard.ttu.edu
raidercard@ttu.edu
806.742.1457
|Posted:
1/12/2018
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
