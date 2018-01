How To Do a Literature Review

Attend this workshop to: locate relevant research for your review

determine what studies to include and exclude

locate exemplary reviews to serve as models Plus, get a brief overview of the Library’s website and vast resources. To register, click here. For additional information, contact Librarian Jon Hufford, jon.hufford@ttu.edu or Brian Quinn, brian.quinn@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/18/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



