Texas Tech University has successfully entered the first year of implementation of the Communication Literacy (CL) requirement. The CL initiative reaffirms and extends the university’s commitment to instruction in one or more forms of communication in all degree programs throughout students’ undergraduate careers.

Programs have been asked to closely monitor their CL plans and begin the process of refining and revising them as necessary for the 2018-2019 academic year. In order to assist with the revision and evaluation of CL plans, phasing out of the WRIT requirement, and development of discipline-specific assessments, members of the Communication Advisory Committee (CAC) are offering two workshops at the TLPDC. It is our goal that faculty feel confident in their delivery of quality instruction in the development of the discipline-specific communication skills our students need.