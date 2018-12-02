This workshop will use recent teaching experiences to outline strategies for effective student collaboration. Sometimes a product of convenience or necessity, the "group project" is part-and-parcel of many classes in a large public university; unfortunately it has also come to be feared and hated by many of the students who enroll in such classes. The necessity for such pedagogical strategies to be employed is here to stay, so how can we make these experiences better and more productive for our students? Although partial, the answers supplied here may prove beneficial to faculty and graduate instructors who find their student evaluations riddled with vivid language in response to group projects and who seek to make these assignments more than necessary evils.

To register for this event, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu.