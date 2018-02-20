What if someone told you that you only needed to check your email three times a day? If that sounds terrifying or impossible, this session is for you. While a powerful communication tool, email can also be source of anxiety, stress, and distraction. The presenter will share her perspectives about ending the stressful cycle of email informed by Jocelyn K. Glei’s (2016) book, Unsubscribe: How to Kill Email Anxiety, Avoid Distractions, and Get Real Work Done. The presentation will cover the science behind email anxiety, Glei’s strategies for managing email anxiety, and the presenter’s experiences in implementing and tweaking those strategies in her role as a higher education professional. Participants will leave the session with an email routine tailored to their work environment, organization strategies to clear out a cluttered inbox, and a clear understanding of prioritizing when to read and answer emails.

To register for this event, please visit events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

2/5/2018



Originator:

Kerri Pike



Email:

kerri.pike@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/20/2018



Location:

TLPDC 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

