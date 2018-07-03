Creating Space in the Classroom: Mindfulness and Contemplative Pedagogy
In the West, mindfulness has become a cultural buzzword, espoused in best sellers and magazines, with reminders to be here now. In higher education, this has manifested as contemplative pedagogy, or mindfulness in the learning process. Viewed as space that we create to allow students to digest, reflect, and respond, contemplative pedagogy is giving students time to notice whatever it is you want them to notice: an image, a text, an equation, anything. Join us for an hour to learn about the potential applications of mindfulness in the classroom (and try them for yourself)!