The TTU IT Division will perform emergency maintenance on multiple enterprise-level services beginning on Thursday, January 11th, at 10:00 pm and continuing through January 12th, at 7:00 am. During this period, the following services will be interrupted for approximately twenty (20) minutes:• Ad Astra• Blackboard Access• Citrix• Confluence• CrashPlan• Digital Measures• Digital Signage• Footprints• Footprints Webserver• Lyris• Mediasite• MySQL Databases• Quickbooks• RedCap• Right Answers• SharePoint 2013• Virtual Schedule Builder• Vision ServerShould you experience any issues with any campus IT services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

1/11/2018



Originator:

Technology Support Systems



Email:

itts.systems@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

IT Announcements

