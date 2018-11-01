|
The TTU IT Division will perform emergency maintenance on multiple enterprise-level services beginning on Thursday, January 11th, at 10:00 pm and continuing through January 12th, at 7:00 am. During this period, the following services will be interrupted for approximately twenty (20) minutes:
• Ad Astra
• Blackboard Access
• Citrix
• Confluence
• CrashPlan
• Digital Measures
• Digital Signage
• Footprints
• Footprints Webserver
• Lyris
• Mediasite
• MySQL Databases
• Quickbooks
• RedCap
• Right Answers
• SharePoint 2013
• Virtual Schedule Builder
• Vision Server
Should you experience any issues with any campus IT services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
