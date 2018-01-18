TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate Admissions Student Assistant Position!

All shifts fall between 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. 

*Students must be in good standing with the University and able to work at least 16 hours each week (no more than 20). 


Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

 

Primary Duties:

·         Process incoming Admissions mail

·         Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

·         Answer phones on the admissions call center

o   This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

·         Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.

 

Occasional Duties:

·         Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc.

·         Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments
Posted:
1/18/2018

Originator:
Aaron Chavarria

Email:
aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


