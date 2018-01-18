All shifts fall between 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. *Students must be in good standing with the University and able to work at least 16 hours each week (no more than 20).

Job Description: Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions Primary Duties: · Process incoming Admissions mail · Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents. · Answer phones on the admissions call center o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed. · Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates. Occasional Duties: · Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc. · Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments Posted:

1/18/2018



Originator:

Aaron Chavarria



Email:

aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

