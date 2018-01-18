All shifts fall between 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday.
*Students must be in good standing with the University and able to work at least 16 hours each week (no more than 20).
Job Description:
Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions
Primary Duties:
· Process incoming Admissions mail
· Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.
· Answer phones on the admissions call center
o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.
· Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.
Occasional Duties:
· Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc.
· Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments