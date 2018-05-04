Transparent Assignment Design: Clearer Assignments, Better Results
The Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILT) Project, led by Dr. Mary-Ann Winkelmes from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is a nation-wide initiative that been highlighted in The Chronicle of Higher Education, among other publications, and is the focus of a forthcoming book from Stylus Publishing. This project demonstrates that a transparent teaching framework, particularly in the form of transparent assignment design, can have a significant impact on student equity, learning, and success. The TLPDC has partnered with Dr. Winkelmes and the TILT Project for the last 2 years and a group of faculty members and graduate students across disciplines have seen its success on the TTU campus as well. Join us for a workshop that will detail the components of the transparent assignment design framework, examine sample assignments, and help you think through ways in which you might implement a relatively simple framework shown to help you create assignments that are more easily understood by students and result in higher quality work.