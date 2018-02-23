The Department of Psychological Sciences is holding a Diversity in Art Fair and Contest! The goal of this Art Fair is to illustrate Texas Tech's diversity through artwork that celebrates under-represented cultures and diversity.

The fair will be held at 1:30-3:00pm on Friday, February 23rd in the Teaching Learning & Professional Development Center (TLPDC) 153 and is open to everyone in the TTU community. In addition, we are seeking art contributions from students in the Texas Tech community for the contest. Light refreshments will be provided.

The top three art pieces will receive awards of $200 (1st place), $150 (2nd place), and $100 (3rd place). Acceptance of a prize will constitute purchase of the work by the Department of Psychological Sciences. The work will be professionally framed and added to our collection. Due to space constraints, only visual 2D art 24" x 24" or smaller will be accepted. The award recipient must be eligible to receive compensation within the U.S. and any taxes arising from acceptance of the award will be paid by the recipient.

Entries for the contest are limited and will be on a first-come basis. All entries must email their intention to compete no later than Thursday, February 22nd at 5:00pm to ensure space. Please state the number of art pieces you are submitting to the contest and the titles for these works. Art work must be delivered to Drane Hall, room 103 no later than 9am the morning of the fair (2/23) in order to compete

For more info or to email an intention to compete, please contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu.