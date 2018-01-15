We are looking for female participants who are interested in participating in an 8-week research study designed to decrease fat, increase muscle and improve strength. If you are a TTU student between the ages of 18 and 30 and have at least 1 year of weight training experience, you may be eligible to participate.

After confirming eligibility, the participants in this study will be asked to make three study visits to the laboratories in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management at Texas Tech University. Each visit will be about 2 hours and consist of body composition and metabolism testing, blood pressure assessment, sampling of urine and completing questionnaires. Participants will also be asked to give a blood sample at Student Health Services at the beginning and end of the study. All participants will perform weight training for 8 weeks under the supervision of trainers in the Human Performance Laboratory within the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management. Assessments of muscular strength and power will be conducted during three of these training sessions. Participants will be provided with protein supplements and will be assigned to follow a specific style of eating during the study. Participants will also be asked to track their diet and physical activity at certain points during the study, as well as provide saliva samples.

Participants will receive 8 weeks of training, dietary supplements and the results of their body composition testing. Participants who complete the whole study will also receive $100.

For more information about the study, please contact Dr. Grant Tinsley at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.