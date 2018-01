Children ages 5 to 12 will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the Northern Bobwhite Quail through various educational centers provided by Quail-Tech Alliance and the Department of Natural Resources Management at Texas Tech University. Participation is free to children of RHA members but costs $5 for non-members. Reservations required. Contact Shelby Schwartz at 806.834.1225 or shelby.schwartz@ttu.edu Posted:

