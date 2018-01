Western art and gear collectors will have an opportunity to purchase new art pieces and meet the artists at this annual event sponsored by Capital Farm Credit. The event also will include dinner and a Western dance on the NRHC patio. Reservations required. Call 806.834.2646 for information. Posted:

6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

6/2/2018



National Ranching Heritage Center



