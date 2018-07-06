A Sustainable Rangelands Symposium for ranchers, landowners and resource managers will be held June 7-8 at the National Ranching Heritage Center and jointly sponsored by the NRHC, the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Texas Tech University and the Department of Animal and Range Sciences at New Mexico State University. Registration cost (including three meals) is $75 for RHA members, $95 for non-members and $25 for students. For information and registration go to www.depts.ttu.edu/nrm/srs2018 Posted:

