The NRHC will provide a variety of week-long summer youth classes for children who have completed the first through fifth grades. Children will participate in hands-on classes that will stimulate their imagination as they experience pioneer life as it was centuries ago, express themselves through ranch art, make a Western movie from their own script, and learn the basics of leather working. Classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, contact julie.hodges@ttu.edu or 742-0498. Posted:

