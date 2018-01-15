General Member Meetings: Stars and Stripes Room, Student Union Building

Feb 5th @ 5:30 pm

Mar 5th @ 5:30 pm

Apr 9th @ 5:30 pm

Recommended Parking: Library parking lot.

We believe that all veterans will succeed in higher education, achieve their academic goals, and gain meaningful employment.

Where do the high performing, self-sustaining, game-changing student veterans meet to discuss their national take over of leadership roles? They are members of the Veteran's Association at Texas Tech, affiliated with the National Student Veterans of America Organization, the nations largest student organization.

As a student veteran you are an incredibly valuable asset to major corporations throughout the nation. With nearly 1 million student veterans graduating each year, it is becoming a difficult challenge to get in front of major companies that are hiring leaders right out of school. If you are interested in getting a leg up on the competition, would like specialized opportunities to meet with companies looking to hire you then you must join the VATT.

As a member of the Veterans Association, we meet on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 pm in the stars and stripes room located in the SUB. We are rewarded with specialized mentor/training on topics such as scholarship applications, navigation of job fairs, resume improvements, and learn about awesome camaraderie building events such as private range time, bar crawls, and other veteran friendly events.

Maybe you are a Texas Tech Athletics fan? Get ready to receive specialized recognition at several sporting events such as basketball, baseball, soccer, and football. Many of our members have acquired a treasure trove of autographed gear along the way as they work hard to improve the student veterans experience on campus!

So if you think you're older, hard working, and more serious about your career than traditional students, then it's time for you to make the necessary steps to surround yourself with self-motivated student veterans.

Hop on Facebook and follow "VATT - members page"

Then log into Orgsync and request to join the "Veteran Association" student organization so we can start giving you volunteer and service credit.

We look forward to hearing all of your pro-military, pro-American, and veteran hardened opinions and or suggestions. Send those thoughts my way at adam.disque@ttu.edu

