The Texas Tech Saddle Tramps have been a part of Texas Tech history since our creation by Arch Lamb in 1936. We were founded on the ideals of Friendship, Responsibility, Loyalty, and Servitude. We are responsible for cheering on all of our TTU Men's Football, Basketball, and Baseball teams as well as supporting our local community. You may have seen us wrapping Will Rogers before every home game, ringing our bells in the bell circle before the opening kickoff, or being the loudest members of the student section at every Men's Basketball and Baseball games. If you or someone you know is interested in joining an organization that believes in serving others, helping our members to succeed, and upholding all of Texas Tech's traditions, then this event is for you. Please join us at the gazebo outside of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center for our first Spring Rush event. We will be serving our homemade barbecue and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Sunday, January 21st, 2018

2:00-4:00pm (This is a come and go event)

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center gazebo (BBQ and water will be provided) (BBQ and water will be provided)

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

1/18/2018



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/23/2018



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 19th and University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

Orientation

